A volunteer is needed to serve on the Personnel Commission for the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District.
The commission advises the district on personnel policies, approves eligibility lists for the hiring of full-time staff, and hears appeals of disciplinary actions. The commission meets as needed, but normally not more than once per month. Volunteers are appointed to four-year terms.
To apply, or for more information, contact Administrative Services Manager Jeffrey Schneider at jschneider@larpd.org or 925-373-5716. Applications must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 26.