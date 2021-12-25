Culinary Angels recently received a $5,000 year-end donation from Patelco Credit Union. The funds enabled the nonprofit to provide meals for all its recipients in one delivery.
Culinary Angels has prepared and delivered more than 8,000 nutritious meals to local East Bay patients since its inception in 2016. Approximately 95% of the organization’s recipients are undergoing treatment for cancer, and the program is open to those facing other medical challenges as well.
“This incredible gift meant that all of our recipients enjoyed an elevated holiday meal that featured turkey roulade, celebration quinoa, caramelized Brussel sprouts, cauliflower mashed potatoes, and healthy gingerbread muffins,” said Culinary Angels Founder and Executive Director Lisa McNaney. “We consider ourselves so fortunate to have regional corporate support from Patelco, whose vision includes supporting the community that it serves.”