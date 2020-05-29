The Pedrozzi Foundation is awarding $327,500 in scholarships to 86 local scholars this year.
Due to shelter-in-place orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Foundation’s annual Scholar Recognition Event will be virtual via Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/PedrozziFoundation/) on Tuesday, May 26, at 5 p.m. Guests from near and far are invited to join to celebrate and congratulate the 2020 Pedrozzi Scholars, including the 11 new Pedrozzi Young Scholars.
The youngest scholars are all current fifth-graders, who were selected for the program due to their focus on being model students. The Pedrozzi Young Scholar program promotes equity in opportunity for high achieving students from Marylin Avenue Elementary School by providing support throughout the students’ middle and high schools years.
In addition to hosting the upcoming virtual event, Pedrozzi board members and staff safely made contactless home deliveries of certificates, pins, event programs and yard signs to the 2020 Pedrozzi Scholars. Similar deliveries were made to the Pedrozzi Young Scholars who were excited to pose in their new T-shirts next to their “Proud Home of a Pedrozzi Young Scholar” signs.
In her touching, handwritten thank-you letter, fifth-grader Jimena Soltero wrote, “Thank you so much! It’s an honor to be part of this foundation. I understand I have to work hard to achieve anything I want in life. Knowing that you guys will be here for me makes me happy and more confident.”
Jimena and her peers — Aaron Ables, Katheryn Alberto, Amy Arizmendi, Alexa Cameron, Amaya Elong, Yaney García, Angel García-Ramírez, Christopher Luis, Julian Magaña and Anthony Mata — are this year’s Pedrozzi Young Scholars.
Generous community contributions have allowed the Foundation to expand its impact through the creation of a wide range of programs to support a college- and career-bound culture in the community. The emergency grants program allowed the Foundation to provide a critically needed laptop to a Pedrozzi Scholar as students were forced to quickly transition to distance learning this spring. Additionally, the Foundation shared information and tips with all its scholars about higher education related resources in the Federal CARES Act.
“Anticipating that many college students may need to submit financial aid appeals, defer loan payments and apply for emergency grants at their schools, we immediately shared timely information with Pedrozzi Scholars,” Executive Director Carolyn Siegfried said. “Our support for students extends beyond providing critical scholarship dollars.”
While most funding for Pedrozzi Scholarships comes from an endowment established by Livermore businessman Mario Pedrozzi, a growing number of generous community members also fund scholarships as a form of giving back and to honor peers, family members and friends. This year, 17 community members funded scholarships, including four that were newly established: the Kim Cupps Memorial STEM Scholarship (Laurie Liu), the Blanche Embick Pontau Scholarship (Destiny Goddu), the Richard E. Zufan Tool Scholarship (Leobardo Hernandez), and the Bill Geyer Memorial Scholarship (Sara Morris).
Since 2008, the Pedrozzi Foundation has awarded $4.8 million to 1,312 Livermore students. Of the 2020 Pedrozzi Scholars, 23% will be the first in their family to attend college. These scholars will be attending community college, undergraduate, graduate and trade schools.
2020 Pedrozzi Scholars
Pedrozzi Young Scholars: Aaron Ables, Katheryn Alberto, Amy Arizmendi, Alexa Cameron, Amaya Elong, Yaney García, Angel García-Ramírez, Christopher Luis, Julian Magaña, Anthony Mata, Jimena Soltero
Community College Scholarships: Zoey Bost, Jared Dalusong, Marissa Gracia, Bonnie King, Blanca Lopez Alas, Marisa Mayfield, Sara Morris, Alexis Ramirez, Miguel Rodriguez, Brennan Songey, Rachael Songey, Lauren Webb, Karra Wilcox
Apprenticeship Tool Scholarship: Leobardo Hernandez, Jimmy Rodriguez, Jesse Rollins
Undergraduate Scholarships: Parker Anderson, Zachery Armstrong, Mason Bammer, Gino Barbalinardo, Jarret Baucke, Sanjana Bhanvadia, Kaycee Bilke, Chelsea Bohling, Charles Brown, Melissa Castillo, Sadie Eldredge, Jacqueline Fenner, Elsa Friedmann, Kayla Galo, Ayushmaan Gandhi, Taylor Glace, Destiny Goddu, Cameron Gray, Anthony Guerra, Elliot Ha, Julia Hanson, Jiajun He, Juan Hernandez, Emma Hyde, Emily Ilharreguy, Allison Jamison, Seth Jeppson, Kyle Johnson, Trevor Johnson, Abdul Karim, Joseph Katen, Joshua Kim, Paula Leigh, Kylie L’Eplattenier, Laurie Liu, Blanca Lombera, Christopher Miller, Brennan Mock, Luke Moylan, Sydney Myers, Sabrina Nabizada, Macarena Novoa-Delfin, Peyton OCallaghan, Phoebe Omweg, Jessica Ortiz Pedraza, Isabella Palmer, Melane Pham, Erin Pickett, Laura Rambo, Delaney Richards, Zoe Richards, Morgan Rogge, Sohum Shah, Carlie Spruiell, Radha Sri-Tharan, Kayla Steinhorst, Madeline Turk, Avni Vachhani, Erin Vigil, Jesse Watson, Austin Weinshelbaum, Jessica Weise, Megan Wharton, Stephanie Wilkinson, James Wu, Douglas Wynne
Graduate Scholarships: Kristin Allen, Shoshana Cohen, Benjamin Gomes, Joshua Knight