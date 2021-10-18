Pet of the Week - Perdita

Just like her 101 Dalmatians namesake, Perdita is a friendly 2-year-old pup who is observant and hesitant at first, then gets along great with other furry friends. She adores belly rubs and has a sweet, distinct howl. Add her to your circle of friends! Inquire about adopting today – send an email to info@valleyhumane.org. Valley Humane Society coordinates adoptions by appointment.  (Photo - Valley Humane Society)