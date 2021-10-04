Vinny is a happy, goofy boy who doesn’t let his handicap hold him back! He is affectionate and likes to lean on people to further the connection. Vinny is a huge fan of peanut butter! Deaf dogs can be taught hand signals instead of voice commands and can make wonderful pets and lead full and rewarding lives. Vinny is eight-months-old and weighs 35 pounds. Get more information at to info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / S. Reed)
featured
The community came out in full force to welcome the return of Dublin's Splatter Festival, which offers an array of food, wine, art and entertainment from places around the world. Organizers said Splatter aims to celebrate Dublin's diversity a…
Latest News
