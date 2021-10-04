Pet of the Week Vinny.jpg

Vinny is a happy, goofy boy who doesn’t let his handicap hold him back! He is affectionate and likes to lean on people to further the connection. Vinny is a huge fan of peanut butter! Deaf dogs can be taught hand signals instead of voice commands and can make wonderful pets and lead full and rewarding lives. Vinny is eight-months-old and weighs 35 pounds. Get more information at to info@valleyhumane.org.  (Photo - Valley Humane Society / S. Reed)