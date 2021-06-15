Pet of the Week Hi-Hat 6-10-21

(Photo - Valley Humane Society / G. Bitting)

Jazz up your life with a spunky tortoiseshell! This two-month-old kitten is ready to join you for an all-night jam session or rockin' drum solo. Her boundless energy makes her the perfect bandmate for any genre!  If you are ready to riff with Hi-Hat, please send an email to info@valleyhumane.org for more information. Valley Humane Society coordinates adoptions by appointment only.