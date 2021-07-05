Pet of the Week Amsterdam 7-1-21.jpg

Satisfy your travel bug with a trip to The Netherlands. Like the fun and festive city for which he is named, this party pup is ready to show you a good time. Amsterdam is a six-month-old active boy; he loves a good chew toy and getting out to explore the world. To apply to adopt Amsterdam, please send an email to info@valleyhumane.org. Valley Humane Society coordinates adoptions by appointment only. (Photo - Valley Humane Society /S. Lagomarsino)