Satisfy your travel bug with a trip to The Netherlands. Like the fun and festive city for which he is named, this party pup is ready to show you a good time. Amsterdam is a six-month-old active boy; he loves a good chew toy and getting out to explore the world. To apply to adopt Amsterdam, please send an email to info@valleyhumane.org. Valley Humane Society coordinates adoptions by appointment only. (Photo - Valley Humane Society /S. Lagomarsino)
featured
- Updated
East Bay Interfaith Community held its "Into the Light" event at the Muslim Community Center in Pleasanton, June 27. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Livermore Valley Wine Celebration Returns
- Jeppson Named Chief Financial Officer at Lawrence Livermore Lab
- Amsterdam Pet of the Week 7-1-21
- LLNL Space Telescopes Sending Thousands of Images to Earth
- Students to Play Math Passport
- Visit Tri-Valley Acquires Film Office
- Dublin Seeks Members for Public Arts Committee
- Ken Mercer Sports Park Renovations Completed