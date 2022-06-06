Baklava, the beautiful bulldog, is a bighearted boy ready for his forever bond. He’ll bark briefly for attention, and brace yourself for babbling, bold snores. Benevolent with other dog buddies, Baklava is the very best boy. Learn more about Baklava and other dogs and cats at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.
Baklava - Pet of the Week
- Photo - Valley Humane Society
- Photos - Doug Jorgensen
Larraine Ferguson and Galie Feigenbaum from Livermore Boy Scout Troop 2942 place flags at Memory Gardens cemetery on Saturday, May 28. Over 1,300 graves among the three Livermore cemeteries were remembered with flags on Memorial Day.
