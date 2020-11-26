You'll want to spend more than a weekend with this Bernie! While small in stature, Bernie has a huge enthusiasm for life. He loves a peppy walk and a game of tug. If you are looking for an energetic companion who will get you out and about, Bernie is your guy! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment with approved adopters. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information.(Photo - Valley Humane Society / S. Reed)
Local artists painted holiday scenes on the front windows of the Bankhead Theater. The project was initiated as part of the Holiday Signs and Sounds effort, which is coming up in December. All the work is being done by volunteers across all a…
Latest News
- Doing Our Part
- LLNL Research a Finalist for Special Supercomputing Award
- Virtual Benefit Raises $200,000 for Local Performing Arts
- Support Education for Inmates
- Editorial Makes False Claim
- Public Servants Not Following Guidelines
- Thank You for Your Support
- Utility Scale Solar Too Big For North Livermore