Bernie POW.jpg

You'll want to spend more than a weekend with this Bernie! While small in stature, Bernie has a huge enthusiasm for life. He loves a peppy walk and a game of tug. If you are looking for an energetic companion who will get you out and about, Bernie is your guy! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment with approved adopters. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information.(Photo - Valley Humane Society / S. Reed)