Bethany_potw.jpg

Bethany arrived into Valley Humane care with eight puppies in tow. She was a loyal mama and raised her family with care. Now that her puppies have flown the coop, Bethany has been spayed and is looking for a home of her own. She is an adult dog, but Bethany can still frolic like a puppy and loves a good squeaky toy. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)