Ready to meet your new boo? Affectionate and sassy, this spayed female two-year-old tuxedo cat is guaranteed to spice up your life. She is single and ready to mingle! At this time, Valley Humane Society is coordinating adoptions by appointment only. If you are interested adopting Boo, send an email to info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / V. Reyes)