Bow

Bow has a condition called Cerebellar Hypoplasia (also called "Wobbly Cat Syndrome"). Most cats with this condition are happy, can have good life quality and make up for what they lack in motor skills with personality. Bow is a sweet little guy. He will purr every time he gets picked up. He runs around and leaps like a champ. He may fall down but always gets up ready to go again. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, it is coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / S. Gewirtz)