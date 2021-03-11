Bruce_potw.jpg

In the 17th and 18th centuries, British and Irish sailors believed a black cat onboard their ships would bring good luck and ensure a safe return. Take Bruce home to port and you'll have your own lucky first mate! Bruce is a two-year-old shorthair cat looking to set sail to his forever home. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information.