Who's a good boy? Why Buddy, of course! This 2-month-old male pup is looking to be your pal, the best bud to tag along on your next adventure. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, it is coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting Buddy, email info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society /S. Miller)
- Updated
Two alarm vegetation fire in Livermore reported July 2nd at 9:47 AM. The fire burned grassland south of I-580 between Portola Ave and North Livermore Ave. Responding agencies LPFD, ALCO Fire, and Camp Parks Fire. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Employee of Zephyr Grill & Bar in Livermore Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Education News 7-2-20
- Online Training Available for Alameda Job Seekers
- Chabot-Las Positas College Board Approves Reduced Budget
- Passion4Skin Esthetics
- 1. Roadway Intelligence 2. Roadway Media 3. Corporate Certificate School
- NX Level Disinfection
- Planning Commission Recommends Approval of Springtown Development