Buddy

Who's a good boy? Why Buddy, of course! This 2-month-old male pup is looking to be your pal, the best bud to tag along on your next adventure. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, it is coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting Buddy, email info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society /S. Miller)