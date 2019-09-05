Cabbage is getting physical…physical! Come sweat it out with this plus-size feline who owns her curves! Cabbage is a 3 year old domestic shorthair committed to her diet; her exercise plan includes daily romps with her spring toy and an hour per night chasing a wand toy. No need for an expensive gym plan, Cabbage will be your workout buddy any day. Meet Cabbage at Valley Humane Society, 3670 Nevada Street in Pleasanton. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am – 4pm. Visit valleyhumane.org or call (925) 426-8656 for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)