Camper is a senior dog with a bum ticker, but he is going to make the most of the time he has left! Camper is an active and enthusiastic guy who wants to share his happiness with a family. He does well with cats and dogs. He loves adventure and is ready to jump in the car whenever you are! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment with approved adopters. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / C. DeRosa)
A tiny tot picks out a pumpkin as Joan's Farm and Pumpkin Patch opens for the season. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Forum for the Environment
- Swalwell, McCaul Introduce Bipartisan Bill
- Quest Science Center Previews a Unique Digital Art Experience at Livermore ArtWalk
- Nonprofit Delivers Funds to Lab Foundation
- Glazer, Mobley Vie for 7th State Senate District Seat
- Who’s Funding The Candidates' Campaigns?
- Vote Early, Vote Green, Vote For True Environmentalists
- Wang for School Board