Camper_potw.jpg

Camper is a senior dog with a bum ticker, but he is going to make the most of the time he has left! Camper is an active and enthusiastic guy who wants to share his happiness with a family. He does well with cats and dogs. He loves adventure and is ready to jump in the car whenever you are! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment with approved adopters. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information.  (Photo - Valley Humane Society / C. DeRosa)