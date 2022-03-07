Come see charismatic Candy! This cutie goes crazy playing catch, and is just as comfortable calmly cuddling up on the couch. The clear-cut choice is to choose Candy! Learn more about Candy and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
- Photos – Doug Jorgensen
-
The Foothill Falcons hosted the College Park Falcons, Friday, March 4. Foothill won 5 to 2.
Latest News
- ‘Isle of the Dead’: ‘TWD’ Spinoff Following Maggie & Negan Greenlit at AMC
- ‘NCIS: LA’: What’s Going on With the Callen Deep Fake?
- ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Series Starring Lilly Singh & Electric Mayhem Band Coming to Disney+
- Candy - Pet of the Week
- Bill Murray held talks to play Batman
- Drew Barrymore is ditching dating apps
- ‘Russian Doll’: Netflix Sets Season 2 Return in Wild New Teaser (VIDEO)
- Kevin Costner Thanks Production Designer Ida Random For Launching His Career in Emotional Tribute