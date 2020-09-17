Chris Chmura is a cuddly tuxedo kitten who is always ready for a belly rub. Chris was found with a severe injury to his back leg, which required amputation. Now Chris is happy and comfortable as a three-legged cat. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, it is coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting Chris Chmura, email info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / V. Reyes )
- Updated
Pleasanton residents show their thanks to firefighters leaving the Cal Fire base camp located at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Livermore Storm Damage Closes Sections of Trail
- Deacon Dave Cancels this Year’s Holiday Lights
- Scenic, Steam Engine Trips at The Niles Canyon Railway, Sold Out Quickly
- Tom Bernett, a Passanger On United Airlines Flight 93, Was Awarded a Mark of Honor
- ADOPT A DOG OR CAT
- Adopt a new best friend: TVAR
- Free Pine & Oak Wood
- FERAL CAT FOUNDATION