Chris Chmura is a cuddly tuxedo kitten who is always ready for a belly rub. Chris was found with a severe injury to his back leg, which required amputation. Now Chris is happy and comfortable as a three-legged cat. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, it is coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting Chris Chmura, email info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / V. Reyes )