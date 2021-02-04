Crescent.jpeg

Crescent arrived at Valley Humane with 10 bouncy puppies in tow. Now that her puppies are weaned and Crescent has been spayed, her own puppy-like personality is shining through. Crescent loves long walks, playing fetch and squeaky toys. She is estimated to be between 4 and 7 years old and weighs 67 pounds. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society /S. Gray)