What are you looking for in a dog? A cozy companion who will cuddle?
An athletic mutt who will join you for a hike? A grateful recipient of belly rubs? A Fido who will play fetch? Delilah can do it all! This 6 month old female medium mixed breed is eager to please and ready to find her forever family. Meet Delilah at Valley Humane Society, 3670 Nevada Street in Pleasanton. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am–4pm. Visit valleyhumane.org or call (925) 426-8656 for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)