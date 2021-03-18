Dottie.jpeg

Dottie is a special girl in need of a special home! She has limited hearing, but that doesn't hold her back from enjoying the good things in life, like belly rubs, long walks and sun baths. Dottie is a 1-year-old female weighing 40 pounds. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / C. Bowers-Easterman)