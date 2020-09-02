Double your pleasure, double your fun. She's the right one, the Doublemint kitten! This 3-month-old female calico will certainly freshen your life. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, it is coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting, email info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)
With Alameda County’s easing restrictions on barbers and hair stylists, Frank Moreno, owner of Frank's Barber Salon in Pleasanton, cuts Bob Chacon’s hair on the second floor balcony of the Peters Avenue shop. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)