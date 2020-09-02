Doublemint

Double your pleasure, double your fun. She's the right one, the Doublemint kitten! This 3-month-old female calico will certainly freshen your life. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, it is coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting, email info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)