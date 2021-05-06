Easter_potw.jpg

While the holiday has passed, this young adult cat is still on the hunt; she's not looking for a basket of eggs but for her forever home! Celebrate the spring season with a sweet feline companion who loves chin scratches. At this time, Valley Humane Society is coordinating adoptions by appointment only. If you are interested adopting Easter, send an email to info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / R. Mathers)