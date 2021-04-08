While in the shelter, Eli was nervous and hesitant to meet new people. In foster care, the small young adult male dog has thrived with the companionship of another small dog who is showing him the ropes! Eli is learning to be part of a family, enjoying trips to the pet store and walks in the woods. If your pack is ready to welcome a new seven-pound member, check out Eli today! At this time, Valley Humane Society is coordinating adoptions by appointment only. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society /M. Bontilao)
featured
- Updated
The Pleasanton Police Department staged a simulated fatal traffic accident March 24, in the parking lot at Amador Valley High School. Because of Covid-19 health guidelines, this the first time the Pleasanton Unified School District’s annual “…
Latest News
- Cowboys Remain Undefeated After 35-14 Win
- California Department of Education Recognizes Tri-Valley Schools
- Partnerships in Education Foundation to Host Virtual Run
- Transformation at ValleyCare Will Offer a Wealth of Services
- Granada High Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Athletics Facility
- Online Showcase Features Science Odyssey Student Projects
- Bauer-Kahan to Co-host Asian Violence Bystander Training
- Kiwanis, Businesses Distribute Books