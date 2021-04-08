Eli_potw.jpg

While in the shelter, Eli was nervous and hesitant to meet new people. In foster care, the small young adult male dog has thrived with the companionship of another small dog who is showing him the ropes! Eli is learning to be part of a family, enjoying trips to the pet store and walks in the woods. If your pack is ready to welcome a new seven-pound member, check out Eli today! At this time, Valley Humane Society is coordinating adoptions by appointment only. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society /M. Bontilao)