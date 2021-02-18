Ember.jpg

Ember is looking for a cozy lap upon which to spend her twilight years. This coal-colored dog will warm your heart and your home with her soulful eyes, wagging tail and welcoming personality. Make your winter toasty with this sweet senior. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)