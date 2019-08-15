Wanna hear a bad cat joke? Just kitten! We’re not here to joke around; we’re here to help you solve the mystery of which kitten to adopt!
How about Enigma, a 4 month female gray tabby? If you’re still puzzled, come meet her sister Riddle! Both cats will lead you to the right answer. Meet Enigma and Riddle at Valley Humane Society, 3670 Nevada Street in Pleasanton. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am – 4pm. Visit valleyhumane.org or call (925) 426-8656 for more information. (Photo Credit: Valley Humane Society/E. Scholz).