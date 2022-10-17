Pet of the Week - Eureka.jpg

Eureka! This energetic, excitable, and exuberant pup named Eureka is an excellent addition – he’s eager to engage in his new home. Experienced dog owner? We encourage you to submit an inquiry. Learn more about Eureka and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare (Photo - Valley Humane Society)