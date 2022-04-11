Goliath is a gargantuan, great, gentle guy! This gallant giant is generally genial and genuinely good and goofy. Learn more about Goliath and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.
Goliath - Pet of the Week Valley Humane Society
- Photo - Valley Humane Society
- By David Jen Photos by Doug Jorgensen
After more than 406 miles, Mike Beckwith concluded a nearly six-year quest to run every street in Livermore when he crossed the corner of First and Maple last Saturday, April 2.
