Goliath is a gargantuan, great, gentle guy! This gallant giant is generally genial and genuinely good and goofy. Learn more about Goliath and other caats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.
featured
Goliath - Pet of the Week
- Photo - Valley Humane Society
-
-
featured
- By Nathan Canilao
-
The Livermore High School softball team defeated the Granada Matadors 6-3 on May 5. The Cowboys defeated the No. 1 team in the East Bay Athletic League and finished the regular season on a high note.
