Sorting hat not required…let your cat pick you! Do you value courage, bravery and determination? Don your scarlet and gold and come adopt Gryffindor! This 3 month old male domestic medium hair tuxedo is ready to cast a spell on you. If the lion crest doesn’t suit you, come adopt one of his 3 siblings, Hufflepuff, Slytherin or Ravenclaw. Meet Gryffindor at Valley Humane Society, 3670 Nevada Street in Pleasanton. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am – 4pm. Visit valleyhumane.org or call (925) 426-8656 for more information. (Photo credit: Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz).