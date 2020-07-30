Havana

Take a virtual vacation to balmy Cuba! Enjoy the warm nights cuddling with your very own beach buddy. Havana is a 3-month-old short-hair male kitten ready to pack his bags! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, it is coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting Havana, email info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)