Take a virtual vacation to balmy Cuba! Enjoy the warm nights cuddling with your very own beach buddy. Havana is a 3-month-old short-hair male kitten ready to pack his bags! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, it is coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting Havana, email info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)
- Updated
Recently installed last Wednesday, the Stockmen’s Park is ready to welcome visitors to what will be Livermore’s newest park. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Hope Hospice Offers Free Webinar On Five Wishes Healthcare Directive
- Two Livermore Park District Board Seats Up for Election
- Bacon Announces Opposition to Solar Farms in Livermore
- Fire Chief Rocha to Retire from Alameda Fire Department
- Parent of Pleasanton Unified District Protested in Front of the District Offices.
- Fire Burned Against the Stanley Boulevard Bike Path at Approximately 7 P.M.
- N3 Ranch Park Coalition May Get $5 Million Boost
- Using Face Masks and the “T” Word