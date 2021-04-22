Holly.jpg

Holly is a special girl looking for the right family to bolster the confidence of dog who missed out on the socialization that should take place early in a puppy's life. This petite four-month-old has already overcome pneumonia and now needs to face the challenges of meeting new people and going to new places. Holly is looking for an experienced dog owner who can catch her up on puppy training and show her all the wonderful things life has to offer! At this time, Valley Humane Society is coordinating adoptions by appointment only. Contact info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society /S. Lagomarsino)