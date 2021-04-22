Holly is a special girl looking for the right family to bolster the confidence of dog who missed out on the socialization that should take place early in a puppy's life. This petite four-month-old has already overcome pneumonia and now needs to face the challenges of meeting new people and going to new places. Holly is looking for an experienced dog owner who can catch her up on puppy training and show her all the wonderful things life has to offer! At this time, Valley Humane Society is coordinating adoptions by appointment only. Contact info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society /S. Lagomarsino)
- Updated
Officials from the Dublin Unified School District celebrated the completion of Dublin High School’s engineering and science building with a ribbon cutting, Thursday, April 15. The new building adds approximately 47,000 square feet of engineer…
Latest News
- Bay Area Musicians Keep Music Alive During COVID
- Residents Launch Political Book Club at Livermore Library
- Amador and Foothill High Schools Go Virtual with Their Own Musical Comedy
- Dublin's Quarterback Offers Impressive First Varsity Start
- Story by Livermore Teacher, Author Takes Root
- Meteor Showers Offer Rare Cosmic Displays
- Farmers Market Gets Back to Business
- Virtual Tour to Showcase 25 Bay Area Gardens