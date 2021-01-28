Jeffrey_potw.png

Jeffrey is a sweet and low-key chowhound. He lacks some confidence in the real world, but you can win him over with belly rubs and ear scratches. As an adult dog, he's a well-behaved canine companion, and at only 15 pounds, he's an easy addition to any home. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society /L. VanWagner)