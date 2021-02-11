Jigspaw.jpg

Jigspaw is a smart and eager puppy; she is people-oriented and quick to bond to her caregiver. Exercise and mental stimulation, preferably side-by-side with her adored owner, will be the key to Jigspaw's happiness. If you are up for the challenge and demands of an athletic, driven puppy, you'll be rewarded with a confident and versatile canine companion. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society /J. Beacham)