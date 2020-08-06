Kaia

Kaia is gorgeous, and she knows it! This sassy girl loves to strut her stuff. Join this one-year-old domestic medium hair on the catwalk! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, it is coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting Kaia, email info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)