Kaia is gorgeous, and she knows it! This sassy girl loves to strut her stuff. Join this one-year-old domestic medium hair on the catwalk! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, it is coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting Kaia, email info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)
Utility boxes recently received fresh paint in Dublin as part of the city's public art program. Over the years, artists have added color and character to the streets, while deterring graffiti and other forms of vandalism. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
