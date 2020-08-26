Kerr may only have one eye, but it doesn't hold him back! Kerr is a happy, playful two-month-old kitten. He enjoys climbing cat towers, running through a play tunnel and jumping around with his two siblings. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, it is coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting, email info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)
Construction Takes Place at Dublin High School. The result will be a brand-new engineering and science building. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Evacuation Team Delivers Horses to Safety During Fires
- Kerr
- Fauci Calls for Pandemic Protocol Consistency
- Innovative Grant Program to Help Livermore Businesses
- CIF Signs Agreement with Lighting Firm
- Las Positas to Offer Nonprofit Certificate
- Tri-Valley Theater Company Pairs Artists. Scientists of Color for New Commission
- Spirits of Pleasanton’s Past Come Alive at Museum on Main’s Virtual Ghost Walk