Kerr

Kerr may only have one eye, but it doesn't hold him back! Kerr is a happy, playful two-month-old kitten. He enjoys climbing cat towers, running through a play tunnel and jumping around with his two siblings. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, it is coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting, email info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)