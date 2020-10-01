Korma is a happy and playful young cat. She loves human company and will follow you around, brushing up against your legs. Korma has already raised a family despite being a big kitten herself. Her best kitten-like trick is chasing her own tail, which is most entertaining. Her worst kitten trick is her tendency to counter surf and steal kitchen items. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment with approved adopters. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)
