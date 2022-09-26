Krypton the keen little cutie will keep the key to your heart! If you’re looking for a kindhearted, kooky new kin, look no further than this kissable kitten. Learn more about Krypton and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare
Krypton - Pet of the Week
- Photo - Valley Humane Society
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.
