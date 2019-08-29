And if I ever have a cat, I think I'm gonna name him…Bill or George! Anything but Lace! This playful kitten may dislike his frilly moniker but he’d love a forever home! Come cash in on reduced adoption fees for felines through the end of August. Adopt Lace or any of our friendly felines for just $25. Walk the line to meet Lace at Valley Humane Society, 3670 Nevada Street in Pleasanton. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am – 4pm. Visit valleyhumane.org or call (925) 426-8656 for more information.
(Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)