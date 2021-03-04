Liz is a treat-motivated perky adult who enjoys getting out for walks and the occasional bout of zoomies. She loves a Milk-Bone chew and will happily squirrel away to her bed with her goody. After a peppy walk, she'll dive into her puzzle bowl for her evening meal. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)
Alisa Elementary School students, in Pleasanton, are back in the classroom after a year of remote learning,
