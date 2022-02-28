Luzis is one loving, lively pup! Slated to be larger, his licks will leave you laughing out loud! He’s likeable and full of life, already learning loads of lessons, and ready to be your lasting family member. Learn more about Luzis and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. (Photo - Valley Humane Society)
- Photos - Doug Jorgensen
Amador Valley girls were defeated 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the North Coast Section by San Ramon Valley High School.
