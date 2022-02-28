Luzis - Pet of the Week Valley HUmane Society.jpg

Luzis is one loving, lively pup! Slated to be larger, his licks will leave you laughing out loud! He’s likeable and full of life, already learning loads of lessons, and ready to be your lasting family member. Learn more about Luzis and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. (Photo - Valley Humane Society)