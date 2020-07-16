A master cuddler, master purrer and master meower, this large senior cat will be an artful addition to your home. Polite and friendly, Maestro is looking for a home in which to spend the rest of his nine lives. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, we are coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting Maestro, reach us via email at info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / K. Caughell)
To better accommodate outdoor dining, the City of Livermore re-landscaped the area near Lizzy’s fountain in the downtown area. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen)