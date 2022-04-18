You’ll be mad if you miss out on The Marvelous Ms. Mahjong! This magnificent maiden is magnetic and she may manipulate you with multiple mighty heart-melting meows. Learn more about Mahjong and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.
Mahjong - Pet of the Week
- Photo - Valley Humane Society
The Foothill High School baseball team won three straight games to win the 2022 Service Champions Classic with a 6-2 win in the championship game over Redwood High School on April 9.The Falcons started off the tournament with a hard-fought, 2…
