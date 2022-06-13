Make a mad dash for Melanite! This mini kitty may manipulate you into making you melt on a daily basis with her meows. Make your mark and add meaning with Melanite. Learn more about Melanite and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.
Melanite - Pet of the Week
Photo - Valley Humane Society
