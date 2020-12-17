Mercy.jpg

As Uncle Jesse says, "have mercy!" And now you can! Mercy is a four-month-old shorthair kitten looking to make your home a fuller house. Wake up and adopt a new family member today! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment. For more information, contact info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E.Scholz)