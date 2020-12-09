Mickey (3).jpg
Emily Scholz

It's guys like you, Mickey... He'll take you by the heart when he takes you by the paw. This Mickey is so fine. Mickey's condition affects his immune system and over time he may be more vulnerable to other infections, but at the moment he is living his finest life, enjoying daily belly rubs from anyone who comes to visit him! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment. For more information, contact info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E.Scholz)