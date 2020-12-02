Paddington is a sweet senior with an outgoing and friendly demeanor. He was found in rather neglected shape and has a few health issues to overcome, but he doesn't let his age nor health hold him back! He enjoys getting out for walks and meeting new people. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated with approved adopters. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / S. Reed)
- Updated
A large Christmas tree greeted Black Friday shoppers at San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore, marking the start of the holiday shopping. Though traffic at stores on Black Friday fell by 52.1% nationally as compared with last year, onlin…