Pamplemousse

Pamplemousse arrived at a public shelter with a leg fracture that was left untreated and healed on its own. Despite this past injury, she's a peppy and active girl who loves to play fetch! While Valley Humane Society has closed the facility during shelter-in-place, we are coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting Pamplemousse, reach us via email at info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society /R. Anderson)