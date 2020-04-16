Pamplemousse arrived at a public shelter with a leg fracture that was left untreated and healed on its own. Despite this past injury, she's a peppy and active girl who loves to play fetch! While Valley Humane Society has closed the facility during shelter-in-place, we are coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting Pamplemousse, reach us via email at info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society /R. Anderson)
People take to the trails of Sycamore Grove to soak up the sunshine and get some exercise in the fresh air. Shelter-in-place orders issued last month have closed all but essential businesses, but residents are still permitted to get outdoors …
Latest News
- Superior Court of Alameda Announces New Rules
- Innovation Tri-Valley Highlights Segments of Community in Need
- Bay Area Schools Stay Closed for the Remainder of the School Year
- Livermore Police Investigating Suspicious Death
- Santa Rita Jail Confirms More COVID-19 Cases
- Stanford May Build Valley Test Center For COVID-19
- Dublin Faces Millions in Lost Revenue and Flat Growth for the General Fund
- Murrieta Townhouse Fire Leaves One Dog Dead