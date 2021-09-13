Panther has used up a couple of his nine lives, but he's ready to make the most of the rest of them. This snuggly three-year-old tuxedo cat was surrendered with a fractured leg and dislocated hip due to unknown trauma. After surgery and lots of TLC in his foster home, Panther has bounced back and is a normal active young cat. He enjoys chasing a laser pointer and then curling up in your favorite chair for a catnap. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information.
(Photo - Valley Humane Society / J. DeAndrade)