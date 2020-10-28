Like that easy-going friend with whom you love to get a cup of coffee, Peets is a chill pal who will happily while away the morning hours with you. Invite him over for a coffee klatch and he'll stay for the rest of his nine lives! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions with approved adopters are coordinated by appointment. Contact info@valleyhumane.org (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)
Hrihan Agarwal and Krish Shitole play on the public art sculpture, “Arachnicat” by Colin Selig, in Dublin's newly opened Clover Park in the Irongate neighborhood. The park is two acres and serves as an important link between adjacent neighbor…
Latest News
- LLNL Creates Bioprinted Aneurysms to Test Surgical Treatments
- Contests Replace ‘Trick-or-Treat Trail’
- Livermore Resident Vows Not to Remove Political Sign
- Voters to Select New Judge For Alameda Superior Court
- Bauer-Kahan Wraps Up Legislative Year; Looks Forward to Next
- Community TV to Explore Domestic Violence
- Celebrate Halloween Safely at the Fairgrounds
- Consider Solar Alternatives