Peets_potw.jpg

Like that easy-going friend with whom you love to get a cup of coffee, Peets is a chill pal who will happily while away the morning hours with you. Invite him over for a coffee klatch and he'll stay for the rest of his nine lives! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions with approved adopters are coordinated by appointment. Contact info@valleyhumane.org (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)